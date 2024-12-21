Giles’ YM thrash the Stags

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horsham YMCA 3-0 Midhurst and Easebourne FC

With just four days to go until Christmas, the YM fans were given an early present with a well deserved victory over The Stags. The pitch at the Herbert Direct Stadium was wet and boggy but the ground staff worked miracles to make sure the game was on.

With this being the first match at home for Liam Giles he was delighted with the three points. The team was set up to attack, with the wide midfielders given the opportunity to drive forward and pop up at the back posts to give the away team a headache. Giles expects a lot from the team and it was good to see that fitness levels had improved. This group of players were strangers two weeks ago and they are willing to work their stockings off for the team.

YM could have scored within the first minute, as a mix-up at the back for Midhurst and Easebourne left their goalkeeper out of position but YM just missed the target. The young Sam Henderson was full of energy down the right for YM, his no nonsense defending and willingness to make countless runs was impressive. His secret weapon; the throwing, was powerful, like a Heat Missile searching for its target.

YM cruising

The game was fairly scrappy with limited goal opportunities. On 25 minutes YM had a free kick on the left. A long ball was played into the box by Liam Avery, The Stags defenders let the ball bounce and it flew past the keeper and into the goal, 1-0.

Alex Barbary was busy on the right making overlapping runs and driving the ball into the box for YM. Dan Burbulis doubled the lead for YM on 55 minute. He received the ball on the left side of the box, dribbled it inside and blasted the ball past defenders and Harry Adey in goal.

Midhurst and Easebourne had a few chances but nothing to worry Fudamaje in goal. Former Bosham striker, Lewis Rustell was lively but it wasn’t his day in front of goal.

On the 74th minute, YM made it 3-0. Substitute, Athan Smith-Joseph scored a cracker. He found the ball near the penalty spot and smashed it past Adey. At 3 nil both teams made further substitutions but the game concluded without any more goals.

Charlie Martin had an excellent game but the Man of the Match award went to goal scorer, Liam Avery for his excellent performance in midfield.

After the match, Liam Giles said: “I’m buzzing, we’ve worked extremely hard as a group. We’ve trained Tuesday and Thursday and on Thursday it was the first time we got on a full size pitch. We were able to work on our shape. There’s a lot more to work on but I’m delighted."

Next up, Horsham YMCA play Loxwood on Monday night and Midhurst and Easebourne face Petersfield Town on Boxing Day.