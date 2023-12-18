Girl power - black belts for Eastbourne girls
On Saturday, 16 December, in a packed Martial arts facility, two teenage girls took the final huge step toward achieving their dream, that of a black belt in karate.
Amelia Cuipinska (16) and Philomena Knevett (17) both from Eastbourne, were put through a gruelling 4-hour physical exam.
Along with a written essay, and training multiple times per week for the past twelve months, to say they earned their belts is an understatement.
Assessor, Richard Canton, had this to say “Both Amelia and Philly have shown a remarkable commitment to their training for well over 5+ years now. The last twelve months has seen them step up one more time and prepare both mentally and physically for their test. Both the girls passed with A Grade Marks, and we are all so proud of them.”
Starting their Martial Arts journey wanting to gain confidence, self-belief and self defence skills, the girls have received this and much more.
Both Amelia and Philly are now assisting in classes and will now continue their journey to 2nd dan and beyond.
Congratulations once again young ladies, you are an inspiration to many other you ladies in the club and in Eastbourne.