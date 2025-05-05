Girls’ football initiative celebrates a decade of empowerment and achievement

More than 60 girls from six Sussex schools attended a celebratory session at the American Express Elite Football Performance Centre on Tuesday 29 April, 2025. Participants were from Balfour Primary School, Brighton, Goldstone Primary School, Hove, Breakwater Academy, Newhaven, Maidenbower Junior School, Crawley, West Park CE Primary School, Goring-by-Sea, Worthing and Summerlea Community Primary School, Littlehampton.

Delivered by Brighton & Hove Albion Foundation (BHAFC Foundation), funded and supported by American Express, the Girl’s Football initiative was launched in April 2016, as part of Amex’s bespoke community partnership with the football club’s charity. Since launch (and including the April session), more than 1,400 girls have participated in the programme supported by 200 American Express colleagues, volunteering over 1,000 hours of time.

Originally a series of free football days in the school holidays, sessions became over-subscribed, as popularity in girls football soared. To address increase in demand, the programme evolved to ensure girls who would benefit most from the sessions were reached. Recruitment of participants moved to local schools, who were able to specifically identify those girls who were perhaps new to football, or who needed more confidence to engage in team sports.

During this anniversary session, after a short warm-up, the girls took part in a carousel of football related challenges, culminating in a fun football tournament to support their understanding of rules and development of skills. American Express colleague volunteers from the company’s Women’s Interest Network and colleagues from the very first session supported BHAFC Foundation coaches throughout the day.

As main club sponsor, American Express invited Albion women’s first team star players Jorelyn Carabali, Maisie Symonds and Vicky Losada to help mark the anniversary by awarding a signed framed WSL football for ‘Best School Team Spirit’ to Goldstone Primary and BHAFC First Team Home Shirts to a participant from each school, in recognition of an outstanding contribution.

Beverly Sawyers, Senior Vice President at American Express (pictured), who was involved in the programme’s creation, said: “Our partnership with the club includes investment in women’s and girls’ football and we’re immensely proud to have been at the forefront of what was quite a pioneering initiative in Sussex. The programme has become more than increasing visibility of the women and girls game. It’s also about building confidence, making friendships, empowering girls to believe in their potential and fostering skills both on and off the pitch.”

Nathan Casselton, Football Participation Manager at BHAFC Foundation (pictured) said: “Back then there wasn’t the huge level of interest in the women’s game as there is now. This programme has helped open up the game to girls at a young age, giving them the opportunity, encouragement and confidence to play. This anniversary session is about recognising the transformative impact sport can have on young lives.”

