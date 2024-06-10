Girls' rugby tournament at Worthing RFC is huge success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Worthing Rugby FC hosted the latest in a series of girls’ rugby tournament at their home grounds in Angmering.

It was attended by 22 clubs, each with two, three or four different aged squads from as far afield as Coventry, Chippenham and Welwyn.

In total more than 1,200 ‘playing’ girls attended, together with coaches, staff and parents – and well over 1,600 people participated over the three days, arriving on the Friday and departing after breakfast on the Monday.

For many it was their third or fourth visit to the tournament, which has gained wide praise from clubs across the south of England.

Tents take over one of the pitches

Several parents commented on how well run and enjoyable it was for everyone involved.

One whole pitch and various other parts of the grounds were given over to camping and glamping… it was like a mini Glastonbury with tents of all types, colours and sizes.

Food and drink was available within the clubhouse and outside with several partners providing various delights for the kids and adults alike.

It was a fabulous sporting event, with teams participating in 10-a-side games for under-14s, U16s and U18s, and nine-a-side matches for under-12s across various groups.

The action under way

There were knockouts for the leading teams in the semis and finals.

It was all played in the typical ‘rugby’ spirit, and using the RFU’s focus on TREDS - Teamwork, Respect, Enjoyment, Discipline and Sportsmanship.

The sporting elements were supported by many volunteers who refereed, controlled and scored the games, and a master scoreboard was managed in the clubhouse, so teams could track their progress.

Needless to say, the whole event was enjoyed by all present, not least the two junior discos provided by the club with live music in the evenings.

Winners this year were:

U12 Haywards Heath/Uckfield

U14 Barkers Butts

U16 Chippenham

U18 Chippenham

A huge thank you went to the organising teams and all volunteers at the event.

If you or your children want to participate in a totally inclusive sport, where respect and sportsmanship are key, why not come down to Worthing Rugby Club and try it out?

Or you can just support the junior and senior teams.

The girls’ section are running free beginner sessions in June and July – please contact [email protected] for more details.

Future events at Worthing RFC include:

June 13 (today): Knockout ‘rounders’ fun competition

June 29-30: June beer/cider/food/music festival and rugby sevn-a-side tournament

July 26-27 ‘Flicks on the Pitch’ – an open air cinema event with refreshments

June 19, July and July 17: Worthing Rugby girls’ free summer sessions for beginners.