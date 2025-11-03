Glorious Gullivers win in Denny

Gullivers team members in Denny Cup. From left : Charles Wright, Ken Ferguson, Steve Judd & Michael Knights

For the first time in over 50 years, Gullivers Bowls Club defeated local rivals Egerton Park, in the second round of the Denny Cup (4 rink competition for indoor bowls clubs in England).

Gullivers, who have lost to Egerton Park in their two previous meetings in 'the Denny', the most recent being in 1989, won 96-74 over the four rinks and were led home by a magnificent 42-6 home victory from Charles Wright, Michael Knights, Mick Pugh & Steve Judd.

Playing against Steve Mead, Chris Webley, Barr Jones & Chris Talbot, the Gullivers team took a 15-0 lead after five ends and led 33-4 after fifteen. There was no let-up for the Egerton Park side, as they went down by a large score. The Gullivers front end of Wright & Knights both played well and continually set up 'good heads' for their team mates.

On the other rink, the Egerton Park team of Keith Jay, Tim Jeffreys, Bill Parkinson & Kevin Felts took control early on and were leading 13-6 after ten ends. The Gullivers home team of Alan Ritchie, Bernie Catt, who played well, Keith Waters & Ken Ferguson, kept plugging away and a five on the 15th end brought them back to 13-15 before the away side scored more shots. Another four on the last end for the home side, brought the scoreline to a respectable 18-21 in favour of the Egerton team.

At Egerton Park, there were several changes with both John Clark and Martin Biggleston having to drop out with illness the previous day. The re-jigged team of Paul Whibley, Jeff Coates, Philip Balchin & Rob Harris, did very well to win 22-18 against Terry Adams, John Denton, Richard Tedder & Ray Batsford and scored heavily towards the end, taking 2,1,5,2 on the last few ends to recover from a 12-18 deficit.

On the other rink, Trevor Morgan stepped up to skip the Gullivers away rink and played extremely well. With John Gray, Mike Laxton & Mike Evans, they struggled against Chris Browning, John Boon, who played well, Phil Harrod & Phil Wade, and lost 14-29. The Egerton team were always in control and their effort should be applauded.

The 96-74 win was a great team effort and shows that the Knole Road based club can punch above its weight against clubs with far greater memberships. Gullivers are the last remaining team in the Denny from this side of the County and will play Grattons (Crawley) in round 3 on 15th November, start time 10 am. Supporters would be a welcome sight for the home players at Knole Road.

Egerton Park have a quick opportunity to make amends for this defeat, as they play Gullivers again in the EIBA O60 Double Rink on Tuesday, November 4.