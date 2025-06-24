Glorious views for Alfriston trail runners!

A beautiful morning for the 40 runners who tackled the inaugural Alfriston 7kms trail race staged by 1066 Trail Races on Sunday. The scenic but very undulating route gave runners some fantastic views of the South Downs, taking in the quaint villages of Berwick and Alciston, before returning along The Old Coach Road into Alfriston.

The race, which attracted a nice mix of club and non-club runners, was won by Endurance Racing's Scott Richardson in an impressive time of 29.24, with Ben Bowra (Brighton Phoenix) 2nd in 30.06, and perennial ladies race winner Sabrina Holt (Spearhead Fitness, Bexhill) an excellent 3rd in 31.40, although she was pushed hard all the way by 4th placed Catherine Harris who finished just 8 seconds behind in 31.48. Other clubs featured included Run Wednesdays, Bexill RT, Hastings Runners, Hy AC, Wadhurst Runners and Seaford Striders.

1066 Trail Series co-organiser Will Withecombe said: "We received great feedback from the runners who loved the beautiful course. We'd especially like to thank all our volunteers, and The Old Chapel Centre which was a fantastic venue for the runners to enjoy tea, cake and a chat afterwards!"

6 more events are planned for 2025, with the Westfield trail 8kms race next up on 27th July.