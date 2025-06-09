Glynde & Beddingham Cricket Club are once again the Sussex representatives in the National Village Cup Competition this year.

Glynde batted first after being asked to bat, and this seemed to be a great decision as they collapsed to 79-5 from 25 overs, as Teddy Birbeck hit a spectacular 70, as he hit 8 4's and 2 6's in his 63 ball innings.

He was well supported by George Burton Durham who scored 44 not out and he scampered between the wickets with Jani Flind who also batted well scoring 26 not out in 21 balls, as the pair put on an unbroken 53 for the 7th wicket as Glynde finished on 202-7.

For Bolney Jazik Parekh took 3-28 and Mohammad Zahehlar 3-52 bowled well. Bolney's Michael Gould 42 got the home sides innings of to a lightning quick start, as he took a liking to Glynde's opening attack, but young Wyatt Watson then bowled him a an unplayable delivery, which nipped back into him and sent the off stump cartwheeling into the air and the first ball of his next over he had the other opener caught on the boundary as he took 2-42 from his 4 over spell.

Will Burton Durham, his opening partner, then proceeded to take 3-33 as he finished a superb spell of bowling to leave Bolney on 79-5. Needing around 5 an over Glynde spinners then came into the attack and it was Archie Hall George Burton Durham, with a wicket each. who bowled particularly well as they suffocated the middle order batting conceding just 52 runs in the 14 overs they bowled between them.

Seamer Louis Baron 3-15 was able to finish the innings off as Bolney were bowled out for 175, with only Jigar Parekh 52 not out able to survive the Glynde bowling.

This was a superb bowling performance from what is still a young Glynde bowling attack.

On Saturday Glynde tied with Cuckfield II with Glynde batting first and scored 234 as they were dismissed in the 45th over, with much inform Teddy Birbeck top scoring with 90 and good support coming from Will Burton Durham 46 not out and Leo Fountain 23 helping Glynde recover from 72-7.

Cuckfield II got off to a good start adding 66 for the 1st wicket, but the clouds were starting to build and with Cuckfield having reached 127-4 the game finished in a tie with the Duckworth Lewis Stern coming into operation for the 1st time this season.

Glynde II batted first and another early collapse took place as they lost four wickets for just 12 runs. Tom Pedley then proceeded to smash 77 in 56 balls with 11 4's and 5 6's while Wyatt Watson 39 and Zak Barber 18 not out helped Glynde reach 206-9.

Eastbourne III struggled although there was some resistance from George Jones 36 and Charlie Trunkfield 24 not out, with George Burton Durham 4-19 and Wyatt Watson 1-17 from his 6 overs helped restrict Eastbourne III to 113-7 when the rain arrived leaving Glynde as very comfortable winners on the DLS system.

This coming weekend, Glynde travel to Seaford, for a very important game, with Glynde sitting at the bottom of the table currently.