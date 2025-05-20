In the Sprints, Senior Bryn Smith took double gold in the 100m and 200m with fantastic times of 10.91 and 21.5.

U17 Oscar Mizen went up against club-mate Nathan Burge in the 400m.

Oscar took the gold in a PB of 50.9, a qualifying standard for the English Schools finals. The following day he tackled the 400m hurdles and took a silver medal.

Nathan was not to be outdone as he followed his silver in the 400m (51.2 – also English Schools qualifying standard) with silver in the 100m (11.3 PB) and a bronze in the 200m with another PB of 22.9.

U15 Kristi Prifti took gold in the 100m (13.3) and bronze in the 200m (27.4).

Caitlyn Spencer put on a fight for her sprints – taking gold in the U20 200m in 25.76 The 100m was a battle to the line with Caitlyn having to settle for silver.

In the U15 boys 100m final Eastbourne fielded three athletes, showing their strength in depth. Jesse Okwunwa soared down the straight for a fantastic PB of 11.7, another gold for Eastbourne. Daniel Suarez Biberle just missed the medals and was fourth in 12.2. Newcomer Aaron Goldsmith was sixth in 12.4, achieving a PB of 12.28 in his qualifying heat.

Later, the three combined with Fletcher Howcroft to dominate the 4x100 relay, winning in 48.31.

Seniors Shania Martlew, Sophie Hutchins and Felicity (Flick) Webster lined up for the 400m. Shania took gold, Sophie silver, Flick came fourth.

Aoife Cherrill achieved PBs with 13.7 (5th) in the 100m and 27.5 in the 200m, while Lily Clements reached the final in the 100m, in 13.70, and 200m, in 28.1.

Honest Chinengundu (U20) delivered PBs in the 100m and 200m in 11.5 and 22.6 securing bronze and silver.

Senior Dylan Brudenell was second in his 400m heat to see him into the final, where he took bronze with 52.34.

U20 Edwin Thomas and U15s Will Holloway, Amelie Paviour and Rosalie McMahon gained valuable experience. Will ran 14.44 in the 100m and finished 7th in the javelin with a PB of 22.85m and Rosalie ran an impressive new PB of 14.06 in the 100m.

Amelie ran well in her individual 100m heat (14.33s) and contributed a great first leg for the gold medal-winning U15 girls’ 4x100 team. Amelie, Blythe Bray, Ayana Reid and Kristi combined brilliantly for the win.

The U20/Senior men’s relay team had a fast start from Edwin, handing on to Dylan, then to Honest on the bend and to Bryn bringing the baton home – clear winners in 43.23.

The U20/Senior women kept their cool with Aoife, Shania and Sophie keeping in touch with the others so Caitlyn could battle in the last leg to clinch silver.

Josie Usher was in the U17 High Jump. She cleared 1.50m for silver. Senior Cara Webb came 6th in the Long Jump with 4.66m.

Martha Simmons was hoping to reach the 10m mark in the U17 girls’ Shot Put but 9.85m was still enough for gold.

Sonny Crisp was second in the U15 Shot Put with 10.79m and gained a new PB in the Discus hurling 29.94m. Flick Webster secured silver in the Senior Women’s Discus with 17.40. Ailsa McCutchan just missed a medal to come fourth in the Hammer with a new PB of 24.07.

U15 Georgia Lennard took three seconds off her 800m best, finishing in 2:38.43, and Ksenia McCrae improved her 1500m time to 5:25.58. Sophie Cann did the 300m and was sixth in the final with a PB of 47.61.

Calista Scott-Smith was sixrh in the U13 Girls Minithon. She was joint winner of the High Jump in a PB of 1.38m, scored solid points in the Shot Put (5.09m) and 150m (23.18s) and finished only five points off the bronze winner. Team mate Milli Phillips was 13th in the Minithon, which included third place in the Long Jump, jumping 4m for the first time.

U15 Isaac Sweetman was sixth in the 80m Hurdles final with 14.14sed and followed that with 10th in the Long Jump (4.39m).Sprinter Aaron Goldsmith threw 21.84m in his first javelin competition.

In several Masters races, Rovers picked up another three medals: gold in the V35 1500m for Matt Southam (4:41.66), silver in the V45 1500m for Juriy Korchev (4:45.51) and gold and a new PB in the V45 800m for Flick Webster (2:47.63).

1 . Contributed U15 girls' gold-winning relay Team - (L-R) Amelie Paviour, Blythe Bray, Kristi Prifti, Ayana Reid Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed U15 Boys Gold Medal winning Relay Team - (L-R) Aaron Goldsmith, Daniel Suarez Biberle, Jesse Okwunwa, Fletcher Howcroft Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed U20/Senior Mens Gold Medal winning Relay Team - (L-R) Edwin Thomas, Dylan Brudenell, Honest Chinengundu, Bryn Smith Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Eastbourne Rovers Sprint and Field event squads Photo: Submitted