13th championship is lucky for Crowborough's Vicky

Crowborough Beacon Ladies held their Club Championships on Thursday 29th August. With several trophies at stake for both the under and over 70 year olds 40 ladies took to the fairways in beautiful late summer sunshine.

First to go out were the brave 22 ladies playing 36 holes with the first round starting just after 8am.

Vicky McLean lead the field by one shot in the morning with a gross score of 84 but hot on her heels were Mandy Hilton, Deborah James and Emma Morgan all tying with gross 85.

Many ladies improved on their scores in the afternoon including Vicky who held her nerve and scored a magnificent gross 78.

Vicky McLean (right) receiving Ladies Championship Trophy from Lady Captain

With a total gross of 162 Vicky won both the Scratch and handicap championship.

New lady member Deborah James who only joined Crowborough in June was the runner up with a total gross of 170 and Mandy Hilton just one shot behind was in third place. Jo Osborn was the runner up of the handicap trophy.

Having been presented with her two trophies Vicky said “I am absolutely thrilled to have finally won the club championship after years of trying.

"My golf hasn’t been good for the majority of the year but I was starting to play better recently.

Jan Gibb (right) receiving the Ladies Over 70's Championship Trophy

"My first round this morning was good except for three silly holes but thankfully I didn’t repeat these mistakes in the afternoon.”

She thanked both The Lady Captain – Lynda for her organisation of the day, Karen Spicer for partnering her in both rounds and congratulated the other 21 ladies for taking up the challenge of playing 36 holes in a day.

18 ladies followed the morning 36 holers playing an 18 hole stableford in the Over 70’s Championship.

This was won by Jan Gibb who played steady golf scoring 36 points. Lady Captain – Lynda Wallens took the runners up spot with 32 points and Irene Toyne was in third place with 31 points taking it on countback from Jennifer Janits.