36 hole winner at Littlehampton Golf Club

Littlehampton Golf Club Men play just one competition per season where two rounds are played on the same day.

Fortunately the sticky conditions of earlier in the week had eased, making the 36-hole challenge considerably more bearable.

In the morning round both Vinny Lampitt and Tom Scott posted 39 points, a great start to their day. Craig Beadle however had other ideas on who would be leading at the halfway point.

Playing off 4 handicap Craig shot a gross 67, 3 under par, for 43 points. His round contained 7 birdies and a back 9 of four under, gross, truly exceptional.

In round 2 Tim Downs shot 37 points, which sat alongside his first round total of 38 , gave a very competitive total of 75.

In many previous years that would have been good enough to win. Our first round leader though, backed up his 43 with 35 in round two, to win the County Club Cup by a three shot margin on 78 points.