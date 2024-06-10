A busy week at Horsham Golf

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Many of the Horsham Mixed Seniors are Founder Members of the club and the week began with the Annual Founder Members Cup Individual Stableford competition where they came away with three of the first four places.

It was won convincingly by Ian Davenport on 42 points and second place went to the one player who is not in the senior section, Ajay Johni, scoring 36. Jeremy Simpson took third with 35 points and Chris Stapley was fourth on 34. Ian was presented with the trophy by Howard Mannion.

Horsham Seniors also fielded a team in the Gilbert Print Plate which is run by Sussex County Golf. It is a knockout competition of two rounds for golfers over 55, with five teams of foursomes playing eighteen holes. They played Highwoods Golf Club at home against some very strong opponents losing 4 – 1 overall although the individual matches were pretty close. It is a sociable as well as very competitive competition and Ian Cherriman has been the Captain throughout both rounds organising extra practice and matches. A big thank you to Ian and to all the players who took part in the Gilbert Print for their commitment to the team this season.

The Tuesday and Wednesday Seniors enjoyed a 1 2 3 Waltz competition later in the week where each team of three adds together one score on hole one, two scores on hole two and three scores on hole three, repeating the process six times. It can generate big scores and the winning team on Tuesday of Tony Puttock, Chris Meredith and Bob Briggs scored 80 points. Only one point behind in second place on 79 were Steve King, Rob Neal-Smith and Peter Bayles. Scoring even higher on Wednesday with 84 points in first place was Rob Neal-Smith with Paul Titlow and John Bellchamber and coming in second were Trevor Egan, Bob Dick and John Curran on 76.

Ian Davenport wins the Founder Members' Cup, presented by Howard Mannion.