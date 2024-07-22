A welcome win for Horsham Seniors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There is no doubt that a golf course benefits from the rain to keep it green and in good condition, however this month we seem to have had more than average wet weather for the summer season.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fortunately, with the course still faring well and the Horsham Seniors managing to dodge the heaviest downpours they were able to play Dorking Golf Club in a friendly match at home where they secured a very welcome 4 & 2 win.

Alan Butt and Derek Jones and Will Pitt and Keith MacGregor won their matches 4 & 3. Steve Fisher and Kevin Lee won 6 & 5 and Roger Southgate and Derek Shadbolt won 4 & 2 with James Barclay and Bob Smith losing 3 & 1 and Graham Angell and Jay Taijah losing 2 & 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Match Captain was James Barclay partnered by Bob Smith playing against David Parry and Mark Platts Mills from Dorking GC ready to play off the first hole.

James Barclay and Bob Smith are the lead team with David Parry and Mark Platts Mills from Dorking.

During the week it was time for a regular monthly Stableford Qualifying competition that is recorded and entered into the system to adjust individual handicaps according to the final score, also taking into account individual scores from previous qualifying rounds.

Everyone is expected to enter a minimum number of qualifying rounds over the year to keep handicaps relevant and up to date.

The winner for the Tuesday group was Andrew Gunning with a creditable 39 points, followed by Kevin Lee in second, on countback, and Keith Martin in third place both scoring 38 points. Fourth place went to Peter Scofield, not far behind on 37 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wednesday winner was Steve Lane who went one better scoring 40 points, with Ali Tuck coming in close second on 39 points. Richard Burton was third on countback and Alan Butt was fourth both with a score of 37 points.