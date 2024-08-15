All square for Horsham Seniors at Hoebridge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Horsham Seniors went on their travels this week, journeying to Hoebridge for a friendly golf match.

Buoyed by their 5-1 victory last week, the team hoped for plain sailing to another victory. Those hopes were quickly set adrift when Hoebridge, benefiting from 11 and 16 shots, took the first match from Seniors Captain Bob Andrews and Nairon Khan.

In the second match Will Pitt and James White won by 1 hole to even things and, with the same margin of victory, Tommy Ward and Barry Gravett put Horsham ahead. Hoebridge surged into the lead when Peter Martin and Steve Fisher (5&4) and Nigel Croy and Richard Burke (3&1) lost their matches.

Trevor White and Christ Macauley's victory (3&2) in the last match allowed Horsham to return home with honours shared.

Seniors Captain Bob Smith, Nairon Khan, Justin True and Norm Spiller.

Back at home, Order of Merit Stableford competitions were scheduled for both Tuesday and Wednesday. The Tuesday Seniors had the better of the weather, and some impressive scores were returned. Tony Puttock led the way with a gross 81, including three birdies, to score 44 Stableford points.

Only two other golfers, Peter Bayles and John Lines, managed to reach 40 points with Peter taking second place on countback. Norman Campbell took fourth place on countback from Rodney Gale with 39.

Two hours of rain on Wednesday, though providing welcome relief from the heat and helping to refresh the course, nevertheless put a dampner of the golf.

Three golfers weathered the conditions to post a score of 37 points, with Charlie Malsbury taking top spot on countback from Jerry Briggs in second and Trevor White in third. Steve Lane's 36 points saw him take fourth place.

Shaun Moloney and Jim White currently lead the Tuesday and Wednesday Orders of Merit with 138 and 140 points respectively.