Autistic golfer swings for Guinness World Record to champion inclusion

Professional golf coach, Warren Clark, has taken on one of golf’s most challenging endurance feats — playing 90 holes in a single day, in a bid to create a new Guinness World Record

Starting at 5am at Horsham Golf Park in West Sussex and finishing at 7pm, Warren played five full rounds of 18 holes back-to-back, without a playing partner, and under strict Guinness World Record conditions monitored by volunteers.

For Warren, who is autistic and faces reading and memory challenges, the attempt was about far more than golf. It was a personal stand against the limits that society can sometimes place on people with disabilities and an inspiring message to anyone who has been told they ‘can’t’.”

Commenting on his achievements, Warren said: “My aim with this Guinness World Record attempt was not to gain attention or raise funds. It was to show that no matter your abilities or circumstances, you can push yourself, challenge your limits, and live your dreams. I wanted people, especially those who have been told they can’t, to see that barriers can be broken.

"I know what it’s like to feel overlooked or underestimated, but golf taught me that with focus, patience and resilience, you can keep moving forward, one shot at a time. This wasn’t just about playing 90 holes in a day - it was about proving to myself and others that if you commit to the journey, no matter how tough, you can achieve something you once thought was impossible.”

Warren’s journey to this moment has been anything but easy. Growing up, he and his mother, who was later diagnosed with autism herself, overcame domestic violence, poverty, and learning challenges. At age ten, Warren discovered golf, a passion that would become his career and his platform for change.

That platform took shape in 2016 when he founded Warren Clark Golfing Dreams, a charity dedicated to promoting inclusion, diversity, and community engagement through golf and other accessible activities. Achieving full charitable status in 2020, the organisation now runs coaching sessions, inclusive sports programmes, and wellbeing initiatives for people of all abilities.

Warren’s record attempt is more than a sporting milestone — it’s a rallying cry for inclusion and ambition. His next challenge is turning his vision for the UK’s first Inclusive Centre into reality: a pioneering community hub featuring a sports and community hall, sensory room, training kitchen, Changing Places facility, onsite charity shop, Ofqual-regulated education and employment programmes, and health and wellbeing support outside traditional clinical settings.

Warren concluded: “I want every person who hears my story to believe they are capable of more than they think. If one young person picks up a golf club, or simply decides to chase their dream, because they’ve seen what’s possible, then this journey will have been worth every step.”

To find out more or to support Warren Clark Golfing Dreams, visit: https://www.warrenclarkgolfingdreams.co.uk/