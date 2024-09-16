Autumn meetings wind up Heath's 'Majors'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Francis and Hoskins claim double success in Ladies' event

Mannings Heath staged their two final 'majors' of the year with the Men's and Ladies' autumn meetings.

The ladies went first with a single round of medal play in which Emma Francis and Julia Hoskins both finished as double winners.

Francis claimed the Shirley Dene Cup for best gross score, 80, and the gross aggregate shield for her performance combined with the Spring Meeting. Julia Hoskins took the nett honours with 76 and the nett aggregate shield while Tina Norris led the higher handicaps to claim the Cayzer Cup with her gross 103.

Emma Francis and Julia Hoskins with their aggregate shields.

The men's competition, over 36 holes, saw 19-handicap William Hoskins win the McGaw Cup with rounds of 69 and 71 to finish five clear of Joe Froud and Steve Wright. Aaron Peacock retained the Parbury Cup with rounds of 76 and 71 in the subsidiary gross competition with Wright next best on aggregate 149. .

There was more success for Emma Francis and Julia Hoskins as they swapped husbands to take first and second places in the Geoffrey Walker Bowls mixed foursomes. Both pairs carded 34 points but Emma and Andrew Hoskins just beat Julia and Bill Francis on countback thanks to a brilliant back nine that included seven pars and a birdie.

Black sky, thunder and even hailstones couldn't prevent the midweek nine-hole stableford finals on Kingfisher being completed and with double order of merit points available there was all to play for.

Debs Battle's impressive 20 points was the best score of the evening but runner-up Steve Wright was round in level par for 19 points and came through on the rails to claim the order of merit cup.

Paul Treanor's 18 points earned him third place in the concluding competition and Richard Tullett, who played in all fifteen events, was second overall vith Amelia McGinty third.