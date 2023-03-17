Edit Account-Sign Out
Book-end birdies seal deal for Laming at Mannings Heath Golf Club

Greg Laming started and finished his round with a birdie in Mannings Heath's Saturday stableford and with few mistakes in between his 39 points off eight proved just enough to pip ten-handicap Timothy Cook by a point.

By Bob HooperContributor
Published 17th Mar 2023, 12:45 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 12:46 GMT

Cook's round by contrast was a roller-coaster with four birdies and an eagle undermined by two blobs while Graham Lafferty took third place with 37.

Sunday's competition saw 18-handicap Stephen Holloway in impressive form as he carded nine pars before signing for 40 points with Gareth Oakley two points behind. Steve Wright's level par 72 was comfortably the best gross score of the weekend but was only enough to earn him 37 points and just outside the prize money.

Heavy overnight rain left soggy conditions underfoot for the seniors' stableford on Monday and a gale blowing overhead added to the difficulties.

Seniors' winner Bob Binning
Bob Binning took them in his stride though as he romped to victory with a brilliant 41 points that included ten pars and a birdie. Binning, playing off 12, was the only man in the field to break 80 but 23-handicap Stewart Struthers could also be delighted with his runner-up spot after posting an excellent 39.

Ian Spreadbury claimed third place on countback after he, Derek Price and Martyn Little all signed for 36 and over half the field did well to card 30 or better.