Boud unbowed as Bert bows out

By Bo Hooper
Contributor
Published 25th Nov 2024, 15:42 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 15:48 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Storm Bert had given way to some welcome winter sunshine by the time Mannings Heath's seniors ventured out for their Turkey Trot.

But its legacy of sodden fairways and flooded bunkers made the golf challenging and it was impressive that over half the field posted cards of 30 points or better.

Leading the way with a formidable 39 points was 21-handicap Roy Boud who parred all three short holes plus a couple of others and got round without a single blob.

Behind him were eight players jostling for runner-up spot.

Simon Douglas just pipped skipper Andy Jones on a back nine countback with 34 while Robbie Reed and Chris McGrath were also on that mark. And a further quartet were only a point behind them.

Related topics:Storm Bert
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice