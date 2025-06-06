Brighton starlet Romanowski claims golf victory in Poland

By James Storrington
Contributor
Published 6th Jun 2025, 10:03 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 12:06 BST

Poland witnessed a spectacular weekend of golf – won by a rising star from Brighton.

The 5 Stars Cup by Adrian Meronk took place from May 31 to June 2. Representing Great Britain, rising golf star Alex Romanowski – from Brighton – delivered a phenomenal performance and secured first place, standing out as the undisputed champion of the tournament.

The event, hosted by Polish professional golfer Adrian Meronk, brought together some of the most promising young talents from across Europe. But it was Romanowski who stole the spotlight, showing remarkable skill, composure, and determination throughout the competition.

Everything is looking positive for Alex, as this victory adds significant momentum to his season. Preparations are now in full swing for the World Championships set to take place later this summer, where Alex will proudly compete on the global stage.

Fans and golf enthusiasts can expect more exciting updates in the coming months. To follow Alex's journey and behind-the-scenes moments, check out his Instagram: @r1golf_com

