Brilliant day for Lottbridge Seniors
Thank you to everyone who made it such a brilliant day as the Lottbridge Seniors played a home match against The Eastbourne Royal Seniors Golf Club.
The Lottbridge ,the Royal,The Fairway Staff and The Lottbridge Green Keepers, all played their part in producing a great match, great food with brilliant service and a golf course in excellent condition.
Great team work from everyone Thank you.
Coffee on arrival and a fabulous two-course lunch, was enjoyed by both teams.
Honours today were shared with both teams scoring 3-3
Extremely well done to both teams for playing in a fantastic spirit, full of respect for each other. It was great to witness,and both Captains were very proud of their teams
It was an honour and privilege to to captain the Lottbridge seniors today. Thank you so much.
Another fantastic day at Lottbridge, the friendliest Golf Club on the South Coast.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.