Captain Keith wins Wise Guys Shield
This tournament which is played every year on the last Monday in September, is for an invited number of players from Highwoods Golf Club.
The overnight rain made the course very wet but playable, and the greens were excellent.
Although starting later than planned after the course was initially closed, the round was played in good windy weather.
Getting his name on the Fantastic Trophy for the first time was non other that current Highwoods Captain Keith Oliver, with a magnificent 39 points.
Second was Nick Radbourne with 38 points(two birdies in last six holes), beating Paul Mahoney on countback who also had 38 points
Nearest the pin on the par four 4th Hole, was Ace Golfer Andy Ross, with the help of a deflection of a tree to get close to the hole.
Nick Radbourne won nearest on par three 15th, just getting inside Andy Ross.
