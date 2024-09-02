Captain’s Charity Day raises funds for MacMillan Cancer Support
This year’s charity is MacMillan Cancer Support and the Horsham Seniors turned out in their numbers to raise as much as possible for this significant cause. For many of the Mixed Senior section this is a subject very close to them and when 97% of MacMillan’s work is funded by public donations like this everyone wants to contribute.
The competition was a Four Ball Texas Scramble, a team game where everyone gets involved with a specific number of drives each and all hitting the ball from the same chosen spot for each shot as they complete each hole.
There were individual prizes for landing nearest the flag on par threes and on par fours nearest in two shots for a team prize. It is a very sociable format and there was a lot of congenial discussion and camaraderie as each team enjoyed the contest in the good weather.
The companionship continued as everyone enjoyed the after-match food, celebrations and prizegiving in the Café Upstairs together. Many members donated gifts for the raffle and after two very pleasant and successful days the event raised just under £1500 for MacMillan Cancer Support.
The teams of four played off 10% of their joint handicaps in matchplay conditions and the winners on Tuesday were Graham Angell, Caroline Croy, Bob Briggs and Steve Fisher with a nett score of 57.3. Second place went to Peter Allen, Peter Bayles, Peter Attwood and Richard Litchfield on nett 58.
On Wednesday the team coming in first played a magnificent round with six birdies and a final nett score of 56.4. They were Nairon Khan, Len Coutts, Tommy Ward and Alan Butt who received their winnings from Bob Andrews, the Seniors’ Captain and the host of the event.
Following them in second place were Rod Gale, Keith MacGregor, Dennis Warner and Peter Bayles scoring a nett 57.6. The funds raised will be added to an ongoing amount over the months with the final club total donated at the year end.
