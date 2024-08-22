Captain's Day at Lottbridge Golf Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Captains Day. Tuesday, August 20.

The Lottbridge Seniors, Ladies and invited guests, played in their Senior Captain's Charity Day.

A slightly damp start soon brightened up to give great playing conditions, apart from a bit of a breeze.

As this was a charity event, there were lots of additional fun things such as: Beat the Pro; Longest Drive for Men; Nearest the Line for Ladies, a Putting Competition, 3 Nearest the Pins; a BBQ and a Raffle.

Winner, Bill Scot. left, with Club Captain, Les Buckle.

Our starter for the day was Bill Scott, who got the golf underway and kept everyone to their official start times. Thank you Bill.

When the groups arrived at the 6th tee, they were invited to Beat the Pro. The Pro was Jake Nash and players could pay £2 to challenge Jake to get closer than him to the pin. If they failed, their £2 went to charity. If they won, they kept their £2 and they were given an additional £2.

Everyone who challenged Jake was also offered a shot of whisky, brandy, rum or other options. Some declined the drink and others left the tee with a lovely inner glow!

Thank you very much Jake for giving up your valuable time. Main Club Captain, Damien Nicholson; Malcolm Crowhurst; Len Callnon and Barry Petch all Beat the Pro but put their prize money in the charity pot. Thank you all very much!

Upon reaching the 8th hole (as well as the longer 17th hole) the men had a Longest Drive Competition, which was won by one of the guest players, Matt Buckle and the ladies had a Nearest the Line Competion, which was won by Amanda Armstrong. Congratulations Matt and Amanda.

During the round, there were nearest the pin prizes on the 2nd/11th; 6th/15th and 9th/18th holes. These were won by Tony Fox; Mickey Hopkins and Paul Manfield respectively. Well played guys and thanks to Paul for donating his prize money to charity.

After their rounds, players could take part in a putting competition, which was hosted by Geoff Fordham. This was won by Lyndon Dowman with 61.5 points. Well done Lyndon and thank you Geoff.

Everyone enjoyed a BBQ which was produced and served by our lovely Fairway staff of Karen; Kez; Emily; Francis and Chef Tony. Thank you all for looking after everyone and for going 'the extra mile' to ensure great service.

A large bottle of vodka was raffled off and an American Golf Voucher was auctioned. Well done Bill Scott for winning the vodka and many thanks to Neil Terry who offered the most for the voucher.

Senior Captain, Les Buckle, thanked the following:

Main Club Captain, Damien Nicholson and Ladies Captain, Sue Bell for their help and support.

Phil Gray for donating £50 cash for the charity and two Club Shirts for the raffle.

His guests: Matt Buckle; Neil Terry and Wendy Terry, who kindly travelled down from Buckinghamshire to support the day.

Everyone who donated prizes for the raffle, with special mention to Trevor Body, Neil Terry and Len Callnon.

Club President, Jim Woolley and Club Secretary, Tony Bryant, for their kind administration support.

Richard Ellis for help with the Raffle.

Senior Vice-Captain, Dennis Sutherland, for his general support and collecting the 'balls in the water' charity money. Also for taking the photos. Our press Secretary, David Gamble. Trevor Body for selling raffle tickets.

And.....last but not least, our Senior Secretary Wayne Funnell. Without his support, guidance and commitment, this event would have struggled to take place, let alone be so successful . I cannot thank you enough Wayne!

Les Buckle then presented the prizes to the following:

Men's winner, with a magnificent 44 points, was Bill Scott.

Men's runner-up, on count back with 39 points, was Charles Day.

Ladies winner, with 39 points, was Teresa Shing.

Lowest Gross Score winner, with a brilliant 66, who played off scratch, was Matt Buckle.

Congratulations to all of the prize winners!

Following the presentation of the prizes, a raffle took place with many of the items donated by our kind members and others purchased specially. Thank you again, to everyone who donated prizes or helped with the raffle.

Finally, Les Buckle, said that he was overwhelmed by the kindness and support from everyone and that he was proud to be their Senior Captain.

The money has been counted and verified by Wayne Funnell. A magnificent total of £1,044 was raised for the Senior Captain's charity, Duchene Muscular Dystrophy.

Thank you all very much. Another brilliant fun day at Lottbridge GC.