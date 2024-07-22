Centenary Plate is close battle for Heath's Seniors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Countback needed as top teams tie

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Only countback could separate the top three pairs in Mannings Heath seniors' Centenary Challenge Plate competition after each of them carded better-ball scores of 44 points.

But it was Nigel Manvell and Adam Piggott who claimed the trophy thanks to a fine one-over-par gross back nine that nudged Paul Trueman and Ian Spreadbury into second place and Bob Binnning and Simon Douglas into third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A steady medal round that featured nothing worse than a six earned 17-handicap Julia Hoskins the Mary Hunt Salver with nett 77. Mina Burton took second place with nett 80 and Rosemary Martin was third, a further point behind.

Centenary Plate winners Nigel Manvell and Adam Piggott with seniors' captain Andy Hoskins.

Meanwhile Heath's new ladies' champion, 14 year-old Amelia McGinty, was looking back on a memorable trip to San Diego, California where she played three rounds on the challenging Country Club of Rancho Bernardo course against over a hundred of the best junior girls in her age group from around the world.

Although not challenging the leaders Amelia performed creditably on a tough course in temperatures nudging the 40s. All her scores were in the 80s with particular highlights a level par front nine on her first outing and five birdies in her second round.

There was a good turn-out for the nine-hole stableford on Kingfisher with only a point separating the top five finishers. Paul Gardner was round in two over par for 19 points with Paul Treanor, junior Charlie Boyes, Debs Battle and Tony Nash following him in countback order on 18. Boyes's third place moved him up to second in the midweek order of merit stakes, level on points with Richard Tullett but with fewer wins.