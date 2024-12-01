Chalker chalks up Cuckfield Golf Society win
The day was sponsored by the Independent State of Cuckfield who were thanked for their continued support.
This year's captain Tim Radmall welcomed 16 members to play on this lovely downland course on what turned to be a bright and sunny but bitterly cold day.
The course was in fine condition, which reflected in some good scoring, with Graham Chalker winning with 38 points followed closely by Steve Gray with 36 and Sean Cufley in third with 35.
Howard Duff won the longest drive and Steve Gray nearest the pin in three.
Tim presented the prizes to the winners and invited all to our next one at West Hove in February.
Catch up with all the results and photos on the society’s Facebook site.