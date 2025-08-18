Champion of Champions: World Junior Golf Championship welcomes players from 40+ countries

World Junior Golf Championship

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The World Junior Golf Championship brought fans a true rollercoaster of emotions. After two days of competition, Alex Romanowski was leading the field, displaying calm and consistent play.

On day three, he remained in a strong position – heading into the final hole in second place, with every chance of securing a podium finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan was simple: play it safe. But golf has its own script. A single wayward shot sent Alex’s ball into the hazard. The slip-up cost two strokes and pushed him down to 7th place.

Alex Romanowski

“Golf is brutal,” Alex admitted with a smile, taking the setback in stride. Despite the tough ending, his performance proved he can compete with the very best. Once again, the game showed that the drama lasts right until the final putt.