Changeable weather and closely fought matches

Dodging the heavy showers, the Horsham Seniors have managed to fit in a busy week of golf.

It began with a match against Hoebridge Golf Club at home that demonstrated evenly matched skills across both teams and ended in a 3 all draw.

Steve Fisher and Will Pitt won one up, Peter Martin and Chris Frogley won 3&2 and Tommy Ward and Peter Allen won 3&1. The matches lost were closely fought nevertheless with Richard Lodge and Nigel Croy one down at the last hole, Keith Martin and Richard Burke lost 2&1 and Ian Cherriman and Dennis Warner lost 4&3. An enjoyable contest and a well-deserved draw.

The summer season also heralds the Seniors Championship that is always well attended and played over two days, the format is full matchplay off the back tees, proving a worthy challenge.

The lead team of Richard Lodge and Nigel Croy (Horsham) with Tony Woolf and Adrian Carr (Hoebridge).

The scores from day one are added to day two and prizes are awarded for the winners with the best gross score and the best nett score. With the first round completed all eyes are now on whether the current leaders can keep their places after the second round.

Meanwhile the Wednesday group played a Chapman Foursomes competition where each team of two, playing off 50% of their joint handicaps, play alternate shots after choosing the best drive. The winners were Chris Macauley and Will Pitt with a creditable 50 points, Peter Worthington and Barry Gravett came second on 46 points.

The end of the week saw Horsham Seniors out again playing a friendly away against Pyrford Lakes Golf Club. The individual match scores possibly did not reflect how close the overall game was as the result was a loss for Horsham 4&2.

Ian Cherriman and Derek Jones won 2&1 and Peter Martin and Peter Allen won by one hole whilst Nairon Khan and Jim White lost by only one hole. Bob Andrews and Dave Ericson and Steve Fisher and John Wrighton lost 4&3, and Mark Smith and Will Pitt lost 3&2.