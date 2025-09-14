Chichester Harbour Rotary Club Charity Golf Day supported by Henry Adams

Raising funds for Sage House and local Rotary causes

Seventeen teams took part in the fifth Annual Golf Day organised by Chichester Harbour Rotary Club. The club, for the second year running, chose to raise funds for Sage House Tangmere by Dementia Support as well as supporting its own extensive activity in the local community.

Henry Adams Estate Agency & Chartered Surveyors were the main sponsors and each hole was sponsored by a local concern.

The event was played on the Cathedral Course at Chichester Golf Club in Hunston on September 11 with the 68 participating golfers taking to the fairways following a delayed start due to thundery rain showers. The greens soon drained but the golfers had to contend with strong winds.

Our winning team - Painters Mate

David Adams, Partner at Henry Adams, said: “Thanks to everyone at Chichester Harbour Rotary for organising such a successful event. This year’s golf day proved to be a great day out on the course, bringing out a very competitive edge from many of the golfers!

"Congratulations to all the winners and we’re delighted to support this event which raises such a fantastic amount each year for local charities. We look forward to seeing all the generous participants and sponsors again next year.”

Painters Mates (Matt Hodder, Perry Dugdale, Michael Waite and Colin Jones) won the Sam Brown Memorial Cup with a score of 87 points closely followed by Banters (Stan Craig, Bruce Allman, Chris Brooks and Cheng Wong) with 84 points .

Last year’s winners Team Japeto (Andy White, Chris Earl, Jon Heaven and James Stedman) came in third. However, they gained some consolation by winning The Henry Adams Yellow Ball Competition .

The Longest Drive on Hole 14 was by Ben Bishop from the Sugar Free Team (Turners Pies!). The ‘Nearest the Pin’ competition on Hole 4 was won by Richard Longhurst from Henry Adams for the second year running .

Our popular Little Red Car Hole in One Competition was sponsored by Chichester Haulage Ltd , unsurprisingly in the prevailing windy conditions no one scored an “ace” at the tricky 15th hole.

Hole Sponsors were SMR, King & Drury, George Ide, Lewis Brownlee, Carpenter Box, Sentry Storage, Summersdale Publishing, Chichester Food Bank, Elivia Homes, Beaver Tool Hire, Becks Removal and Storage, Marshall’s Carpets, Richard Tildesley Opticians, Warner Goodman, MKM Building Supplies , Bassil Shippam and Alsford Trust , Zenzero and Turners Pies.

President of Chichester Harbour Rotary, Martin Tomlinson, said: "We are so appreciative of the support given to us by our main sponsor Henry Adams and all those local businesses that sponsored holes along with the teams that took part in the day.

“Together we created a wonderful day which raised the magnificent sum of £11,750. Henry Adams have once again agreed to support our Golf Day on September 3, 2026 when we will be supporting Sussex Snowdrop Trust . If you would like to be involved in any way, please contact [email protected].”