Cliff wins April Stableford at Lottbridge Golf Club

The Lottbridge Seniors took part in their April Stableford on Tuesday. Thirty two players took to the tees on a beautiful morning. The course played well and the greens were starting to recover from their recent top dressing.

Senior Captain, Dennis Sutherland, thanked the Fairway Staff of Karen and Tony for looking after everyone and for supplying refreshments from 7am in the morning.

Thanks went to: Senior Secretary, Wayne Funnell and Club President, Jim Woolley for their administration help; Mickey Hopkins for starting all the players off on the 1st tee and a big thank you to everyone for their kind donations, which raised £45 towards the Senior Captain's Charity, Prostate Cancer UK.

Dennis then presented prizes to the following:

Nearest The Pin Winners, from left to right: Tony Balfe; Cliff O'Brien and Mick Cosham, receiving their prizes from Senior Captain Dennis Sutherland.

April Stableford Overall Winner - Cliff O'Brien with 38 points.

Division 1 Winner - Martin Healy with 35 points.

Division 2 Winner - Dave Cottingham with 34 points.

Nearest the pin on holes 2 and 11 - Cliff O'Brien.

Division 1 Winner, Martin Healy, receiving his prize from Senior Captain Dennis Sutherland.

Nearest the pin on holes 6 and 15 - Mick Cosham.

Nearest the pin on holes 9 and 18 - Tony Balfe.

Congratulations and very well played to all of the prize winners.

Dennis announced that the Senior's May Medal will take place on Tuesday 6th May.

Finally, Dennis thanked all of the Seniors who took part, making it another fun event at Lottbridge Golf Club.