Closing par brings joy for Roy at Mannings Heath

An excellent par on the challenging 18th hole, his fifth of the round, proved decisive in earning 21-handicap Roy Boud the seniors' Les Hillman Cup at Mannings Heath.

If runner-up Dave Gardiner had matched it he would have claimed the trophy on countback but a double bogey on the same hole meant he had to settle for 37 points to Boud's 39.

Both men could be pleased with their scores, though, in a difficult wind on a course that is drying out fast. Allan Round took third place with 35 and 18 players in a strong field finished with 30 points or better.

Heath's seniors have also kicked off their 34-match summer friendly series with a 4-2 defeat at Effingham and a 5-3 loss at Worthing.

Roy Boud with Less Hillman Cup

Neal Marriott came out on top in both matches, partnering Paul Trueman to a one-hole success at Effingham and winning by the same margin with Allan Round at Worthing.

Several of Heath's ladies meanwhile have made a welcome return to competitive action now that trolleys and buggies are permitted on the course again.

They include 30-handicap Margaret Edwards who got off to a slow start in her first stableford outing of the season but went on to card five nett birdies before signing for 33 points to beat Sybille Shababi on countback. Karen Jones was third with 31.