Club Championship weekend down on the Links
Played over two rounds, on successive days, defending champion Sam Dix and fellow scratch team player Craig Beadle, both shot gross 72's on day one to lead the way at the halfway stage.
Strong, gusty winds and very difficult pin positions were the order of the day for the second round and the course took its fair share of prisoners.
Richard Main, Club Champion of 2023, with a second round 76 for an aggregate of 151 emerged victorious, with Sam Dix and Simon French recording the closest efforts on 154.
Mike Higginson, 77 and an outstanding 69, won the nett prize, by just one shot, to retain his title of Presidents Cup Winner
Paul Hunt won the Day Two Captains Plate with a nett 71