Clutch Tour returns to Mannings Heath

Golf fans wanting to watch some potential stars of the future should head to Mannings Heath next week as the Clutch Tour returns to the Waterfall course.

The tour is the official feeder tour for the Challenge and DP World tours.

This year's event, from August 14 to 16, has been uprated to Tier One status in the Mizuno Next Gen series with £8000 for the winner and £50,000 total for the 50 players who make the last round.

Admission is free and refreshments will be available in the club house.