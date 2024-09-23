Convincing win for Dowell in Mannings Heath's Autumn Cup

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fine round of 38 points including six pars and a birdie saw 21-handicap Steve Dowell claim he Autumn Stableford Cup in convincing style at Mannings Heath. He finished five clear of Bob Thompson and six ahead of Simon Jennings.

With hollow coring of the greens restricting play on the Waterfall course, the ladies played two circuits of the Kingfisher for their foursomes competition.

A steady round of 34 points, with only a solitary blob, earned Meriel Jolley and Rosemary Martin the opportunity to represent the club in the national Daily Mail Foursomes event.

Most of Heath's summer competitions have now been completed. The ladies' summer eclectic allows competitors to record their best score on each hole over a maximum six rounds before deducting half their handicap.

Autumn Cup winner Steve Dowell.

Mina Burton's final card saw her pip Rosemary Martin by just half a shot, nett 67 to 67.5. Burton also won the scratch knock-out singles beating Carolyn Kimberley to claim the Elanesse Cup.

Lee Baxter beat Lorcan Conneely to take the men's summer singles crown and Andrew Hoskins, partnered by son Will, beat Steve Dowell and Oliver Spencer in the fourballs.