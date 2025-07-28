Cooden Beach Golf Club hold sale in aid of hospice

Lady Captain Vanessa Harris ready for the pre-loved women#s golf sale

A golf sale has been held at Cooden Beach Golf Club for the St Michael’s Hospice.

The captains of Cooden Beach have chosen St Michael’s this year for their charity, and have several events lined up to raise money.

A pre0loved women's golf sale was held and raised a grand total of £650 – most items were only £5 and were snapped up.

Ladies were very generous and gave more or donated a gift.

The next event will be a charity day on August 10 which is a golf day followed by a dinner and auction compered by Adger Brown, local comedian, after dinner speaker and charity auctioneer.