Cooden Beach Golf Club Ladies autumn meeting
After the first 18 holes and a quick lunch the ladies paired up for 14 holes of Foursomes for a further afternoon of competition.
With the days play complete, many left with weary arms and legs, the ladies met for an superb evening of drinks, dining and prize giving.
The Stableford results were as follows:
Div 1:
1st - Diane Owen 35 points
2nd - Cheryl Rowsell 35 points
3rd - Kay Mitchell 34 points
Div 2:
1st - Lindsay Waite 37 points
2nd - Shirley Hudson 35 points
3rd - Joey Mitchell 34 points
Div 3:
1st - Lesley Elliott 36 points
2nd - Leigh Dutton 35 Points
3rd - Sue Morton 34 points
The Afternoon Foursomes
1st - Joey Mitchell and Susuan Yearwood
2nd - Kay Mitchell and Val Sands
3rd - Lesley Elliott and Anne Lister
