Cooden Beach Golf Club Ladies autumn meeting

On Tuesday 3rd September a large field of ladies from Cooden Beach Golf Club were out in force to compete. In the morning an individual stableford got underway in the slightly damp conditions. To keep the matches flowing half the pairings started at the 10th tee. By mid-morning the sun had come out, giving lovely conditions for the meeting.

After the first 18 holes and a quick lunch the ladies paired up for 14 holes of Foursomes for a further afternoon of competition.

With the days play complete, many left with weary arms and legs, the ladies met for an superb evening of drinks, dining and prize giving.

The Stableford results were as follows:

Foursomes winners - Joey Mitchell and Susan Yearwood with ladies captain Marie Frankham

Div 1:

1st - Diane Owen 35 points

2nd - Cheryl Rowsell 35 points

3rd - Kay Mitchell 34 points

Div 2:

1st - Lindsay Waite 37 points

2nd - Shirley Hudson 35 points

3rd - Joey Mitchell 34 points

Autumn Meeting Div 1 winner - Diane Owen with ladies captain Marie Frankham

Div 3:

1st - Lesley Elliott 36 points

2nd - Leigh Dutton 35 Points

3rd - Sue Morton 34 points

The Afternoon Foursomes

1st - Joey Mitchell and Susuan Yearwood

2nd - Kay Mitchell and Val Sands

3rd - Lesley Elliott and Anne Lister