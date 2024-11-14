Cooden Beach Golf Club ladies presentation evening
Trophy Winners 2024
The Ladies of Cooden Beach Golf Club started the evening with their Annual AGM where Vanessa Harris was voted in as the next Lady Captain and Jill Batchelor as the Lady Captain Elect.
It was followed by there Annual Ladies Presentation, presented by the out going Lady Captain Marie Frankham.
Congratulations to all the winners and the ladies who participated through out the year.
A delicious three course dinner was enjoyed by all.