Cooden Beach Golf Club ladies presentation evening

By Lindsay Smith
Contributor
Published 14th Nov 2024, 17:15 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2024, 09:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Trophy Winners 2024

The Ladies of Cooden Beach Golf Club started the evening with their Annual AGM where Vanessa Harris was voted in as the next Lady Captain and Jill Batchelor as the Lady Captain Elect.

It was followed by there Annual Ladies Presentation, presented by the out going Lady Captain Marie Frankham.

Congratulations to all the winners and the ladies who participated through out the year.

A delicious three course dinner was enjoyed by all.

Related topics:AGM
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice