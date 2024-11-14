Cooden Beach Golf Club ladies presentation evening

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Trophy Winners 2024

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ladies of Cooden Beach Golf Club started the evening with their Annual AGM where Vanessa Harris was voted in as the next Lady Captain and Jill Batchelor as the Lady Captain Elect.

It was followed by there Annual Ladies Presentation, presented by the out going Lady Captain Marie Frankham.

Congratulations to all the winners and the ladies who participated through out the year.

A delicious three course dinner was enjoyed by all.