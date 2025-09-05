Cooden Beach Golf Club's 2nd ladies' open
Thank you so much to everyone who helped make our September Open very successful. There was some early down pours of rain and a bit of "Cooden breeze" but the day went very well and the course looked splendid. 90 competititors from all over Kent/Sussex said they had a great day out. As always the halfway house was Amazing as said by the ladys who stopped for a very welcome refreshment all made fresh from the ladys of Cooden beach. the Raffle raised £650 for the St Michaels Hospice.
Ladies September Open
Thursday 4th September 2025, Red Tees, Cooden Beach Golf Course
|Team
|Result
|1st
|Sylvia Kempsell (20), Simone Makepeace (22) & Christine Flynn (34)
|86
|2nd
|Helen Woodcock-Downey (30), Janet Redman (24) & Heather McGee (35)
|79
|3rd
|Margaret Hann (37), Christine Gunn (30) & Karen Henderson (18)
|78
|4th
|Fiona Watkins (29), Jane Smyth (26) & Lorraine Mears (17)
|77
|5th
|Maria Driver (19), Fiona Pelling (16) & Gillian Dawson (23)
|76
|6th
|Patricia Seath (37), Iryna Photiou (13) & Diane Crichton (12)
|75
|7th
|Elaine Campbell (18), Susan Canney (31) & Pauline Pfeffer (35)
|73
|8th
|Carol Crothers (37), Dawn Glastonbury (25) & Alison White (30)
|72
|9th
|Julia Thompson (26), Amanda Coates (15) & Carol Turl (12)
|72
|10th
|Sarah Thomas (28), Pamela Tanner (19) & Bridget Mitchell (26)
|71
|11th
|Linda Daker (29), Sophia Davies (32) & Angela Low (27)
|71
|12th
|Sandie Heslop (28), Jacky Chisholm (30) & Sue Bullock (32)
|70
|13th
|Jane Musgrave (18), Sandie Smith (22) & Maureen Clarke (21)
|70
|14th
|Muriel Gardner (14), Gillian King (24) & BARBARA PYNER (25)
|69
|15th
|Sharon Port (8), Robyn Judd (18) & Heather Hutton (16)
|69
|16th
|Mary Winters (23), VIV Graham (15) & ZILLAH REEVES (24)
|66
|17th
|Elaine Seeley Parkes (16), Ginny Gregory (26) & Karen Cunnington (24)
|65
|18th
|Carol Ticehurst (29), Jenny Naylor (28) & Angela Chivers (32)
|65
|19th
|M WALLIS (27), S BAMFORD (11) & Angela Honey (28)
|64
|20th
|Laura Bennett (21), Sylvia Honey (34) & Chris Coxhead (13)
|63
|21st
|Diane Love (26), Christine Giles (16) & Janet Gill (20)
|63
|22nd
|Penny Shannon (32), Debbie Fardell (21) & Kathryn Minchell (10)
|63
|23rd
|Jill Miles (10), Sandy Fell (7) & Jaynie Weet (32)
|63
|24th
|Ann Dixon (17), Patricia O'Shea (21) & Clare Strong (14)
|62
|25th
|Bronwynne Morley (37), Ann Prior (17) & Denise Daughton (37)
|58
|26th
|Janet Richardson (29), Pam McIlroy (17) & Jan Archer (21)
|57
|27th
|MARIAN SMITH (37), Yvonne Atkinson (23) & MADELEINE HABENS (26)
|57
|28th
|Coralie Butcher (24), Rachelle Foster (25) & Kay Mckie (33)
|56
|29th
|Bernie Adamson (25), Maureen Brook (27) & Gill Owen (22)
|55
|30th
|L SYMONS (21), L BENSTEAD (18) & C McDERMOTT (29)
|54