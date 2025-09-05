Cooden Beach Golf Club's 2nd ladies' open

2nd Ladies Open at Cooden Beach Golf club 4th Sept 2025

Thank you so much to everyone who helped make our September Open very successful. There was some early down pours of rain and a bit of "Cooden breeze" but the day went very well and the course looked splendid. 90 competititors from all over Kent/Sussex said they had a great day out. As always the halfway house was Amazing as said by the ladys who stopped for a very welcome refreshment all made fresh from the ladys of Cooden beach. the Raffle raised £650 for the St Michaels Hospice.