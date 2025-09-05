Cooden Beach Golf Club's 2nd ladies' open

By Lindsay Smith
Contributor
Published 5th Sep 2025, 09:46 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2025, 10:24 BST
2nd Ladies Open at Cooden Beach Golf club 4th Sept 2025

Thank you so much to everyone who helped make our September Open very successful. There was some early down pours of rain and a bit of "Cooden breeze" but the day went very well and the course looked splendid. 90 competititors from all over Kent/Sussex said they had a great day out. As always the halfway house was Amazing as said by the ladys who stopped for a very welcome refreshment all made fresh from the ladys of Cooden beach. the Raffle raised £650 for the St Michaels Hospice.

Ladies September Open

Thursday 4th September 2025, Red Tees, Cooden Beach Golf Course

Team Result
1st Sylvia Kempsell (20), Simone Makepeace (22) & Christine Flynn (34) 86
2nd Helen Woodcock-Downey (30), Janet Redman (24) & Heather McGee (35) 79
3rd Margaret Hann (37), Christine Gunn (30) & Karen Henderson (18) 78
4th Fiona Watkins (29), Jane Smyth (26) & Lorraine Mears (17) 77
5th Maria Driver (19), Fiona Pelling (16) & Gillian Dawson (23) 76
6th Patricia Seath (37), Iryna Photiou (13) & Diane Crichton (12) 75
7th Elaine Campbell (18), Susan Canney (31) & Pauline Pfeffer (35) 73
8th Carol Crothers (37), Dawn Glastonbury (25) & Alison White (30) 72
9th Julia Thompson (26), Amanda Coates (15) & Carol Turl (12) 72
10th Sarah Thomas (28), Pamela Tanner (19) & Bridget Mitchell (26) 71
11th Linda Daker (29), Sophia Davies (32) & Angela Low (27) 71
12th Sandie Heslop (28), Jacky Chisholm (30) & Sue Bullock (32) 70
13th Jane Musgrave (18), Sandie Smith (22) & Maureen Clarke (21) 70
14th Muriel Gardner (14), Gillian King (24) & BARBARA PYNER (25) 69
15th Sharon Port (8), Robyn Judd (18) & Heather Hutton (16) 69
16th Mary Winters (23), VIV Graham (15) & ZILLAH REEVES (24) 66
17th Elaine Seeley Parkes (16), Ginny Gregory (26) & Karen Cunnington (24) 65
18th Carol Ticehurst (29), Jenny Naylor (28) & Angela Chivers (32) 65
19th M WALLIS (27), S BAMFORD (11) & Angela Honey (28) 64
20th Laura Bennett (21), Sylvia Honey (34) & Chris Coxhead (13) 63
21st Diane Love (26), Christine Giles (16) & Janet Gill (20) 63
22nd Penny Shannon (32), Debbie Fardell (21) & Kathryn Minchell (10) 63
23rd Jill Miles (10), Sandy Fell (7) & Jaynie Weet (32) 63
24th Ann Dixon (17), Patricia O'Shea (21) & Clare Strong (14) 62
25th Bronwynne Morley (37), Ann Prior (17) & Denise Daughton (37) 58
26th Janet Richardson (29), Pam McIlroy (17) & Jan Archer (21) 57
27th MARIAN SMITH (37), Yvonne Atkinson (23) & MADELEINE HABENS (26) 57
28th Coralie Butcher (24), Rachelle Foster (25) & Kay Mckie (33) 56
29th Bernie Adamson (25), Maureen Brook (27) & Gill Owen (22) 55
30th L SYMONS (21), L BENSTEAD (18) & C McDERMOTT (29) 54
