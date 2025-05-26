Cooden Beach Golf Club's ladies' spring meeting

By Lindsay Smith
Contributor
Published 26th May 2025, 17:05 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 08:31 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Cooden Beach Golf Club's ladies held their spring meeting and Shirley Hudson was the overall winner.

Here are the full results…

Division One:

1st Tina Wakeford 39 Points

Shirley Hudson, winner of the Spring Meeting, left, with Lady Captain Vanessa HarrisShirley Hudson, winner of the Spring Meeting, left, with Lady Captain Vanessa Harris
Shirley Hudson, winner of the Spring Meeting, left, with Lady Captain Vanessa Harris

2nd Lynn Norris-alpine 37 Points

3rd Jane Court 35 Points

Division Two:

1st Shirley Hudson 43 Points (Overall Winner)

Winners of the Spring MeetingWinners of the Spring Meeting
Winners of the Spring Meeting

2nd Joey Mitchell 36 Points

3rd Vanessa Harris 35 Points

Division Three:

1st Lesley Elliot 37 Points

2nd Sue Morton 35 Points

3rd Francesca Mather 34 Points

Foursomes played over 14 holes:

1st Shirley Hudson & Pauline Morris 30 Points

2nd Lindsay Smith & Christie waghorn

3rd Tina Wakeford & Jenny Edwards

Foursomes (pm) over 14 holes:

1st Shirley Hudson & Pauline Morris 30 points

2nd Lindsay Smith & Christine Waghorn 28 points

3rd Tina Wakeford & Jenny Edwards 26 points.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice