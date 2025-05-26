Cooden Beach Golf Club's ladies' spring meeting
Here are the full results…
Division One:
1st Tina Wakeford 39 Points
2nd Lynn Norris-alpine 37 Points
3rd Jane Court 35 Points
Division Two:
1st Shirley Hudson 43 Points (Overall Winner)
2nd Joey Mitchell 36 Points
3rd Vanessa Harris 35 Points
Division Three:
1st Lesley Elliot 37 Points
2nd Sue Morton 35 Points
3rd Francesca Mather 34 Points
Foursomes played over 14 holes:
1st Shirley Hudson & Pauline Morris 30 Points
2nd Lindsay Smith & Christie waghorn
3rd Tina Wakeford & Jenny Edwards
Foursomes (pm) over 14 holes:
1st Shirley Hudson & Pauline Morris 30 points
2nd Lindsay Smith & Christine Waghorn 28 points
3rd Tina Wakeford & Jenny Edwards 26 points.