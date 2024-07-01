Cooden Ladies Golf Open drives a charity boost

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Thursday, June 27, Cooden Beach Golf Club hosted the ladies Open.

Eighty-four competitors from around the county took to the fairways, bunkers and greens for a superb day of golf.

Along with the golf, Cooden ladies manned the halfway-house, which was stocked with amazing cakes, savouries and treats, plus delicious strawberries and cream, all very kindly made and donated by the members. Plenty to keep the keen golfers nourished on their rounds!

Many ladies come back to play year after year, such is the quality of the fare.

Tasty fare to keep the golfers happy.

A raffle, a pre-loved clothing sale, plus a very beautiful handmade double quilt raffle, again all generously donated by the Cooden ladies raised a fantastic £900 for this years Captains Charities - Guide Dogs for the Blind and Parkinsons UK.

Results for the day saw Lynn Clayton & Jenny Naylor score 48 points take 1st place.

Jane Dawson & Tara East took 2nd place with 44 points, closely followed by Lou Stuteley & Paola Royle with 43.

Thankyou to all the volunteers for all their hardwork to make this a very special event.