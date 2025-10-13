A Cottesmore ladies team of Irene Matheson, Caroline East and Valerie Keating have won the Sussex County Ladies Golf Association (SCLGA) Trio Trophy at Crowborough Beacon – defeating the Dyke in the semi-final and West Hove in the final.

It is the fifth year that the Trio Trophy has been run. It is a competition for a team of three, playing singles matchplay off handicap, with each player needing to be in a specific handicap band.

Both the semi-final and final were due to be played on the same day, so it was an early start on a wet and windy Wednesday. With the semi-final all square (1.5/1.5) it was down to last player, Valerie Keating, to play extra holes while reserves and supporters waited anxiously before hearing she had been successful on the second extra hole.

Sadly, the rain then turned torrential and the afternoon final, with Irene Matheson, Carolyn Angus and Zoe Zhou playing, only reached the 4th hole before play had to be abandoned with the greens flooding.

Trio Trophy winners Valerie Keating, Caroline East and Irene Matheson with team captain Margaret Swatman and SCLGA County Captain Margaret Brown

The final was re-scheduled for the following afternoon, and it was the semi-final team of Irene, Caroline and Valerie that set out in sunshine, though with blustery winds and showers.

With the match at 1-1, it was all very tense as supporters watched Caroline playing down the 18th hoping the team were not going to have a repeat of the semi-final, needing Valerie to play extra holes again. However, they need not have worried as Caroline completed the win and the celebrations began after County Captain, Margaret Brown, had presented them with the magnificent trophy.

The success of the team was the culmination of five matches played over the summer involving a squad of ten players plus reserves defeating Ham Manor, Worthing and Brighton & Hove in the earlier rounds.

Team captain, Margaret Swatman, was highly delighted with her team's performance, though she said picking players for the different matches had led her to sympathise with Luke Donald when he faced choosing his players for the Ryder Cup.