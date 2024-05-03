Cottesmore Ladies Spring Meeting goes ahead!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At the meal afterwards, Lady Captain, Carolyn Angus, said a huge 'thank you' to Christine Knight and Jill Lewis for their wonderful organisation, as the event had run smoothly, and 49 ladies had sat down to a lovely lunch. It had been a most enjoyable day, even though as opportunities to get some pre-match practice in had been so limited, for many the golf game was one to forget!

The winner of the 18-hole competition was Valerie Keating with 36 points, 2nd was Liz Raja-Rayan with 35 points on countback from Carolyn Angus who was awarded 3rd place.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The winner of the 9-hole compettion was Judy McMahon with 19 points, 2nd was Jayne Campbell with 17 points on countback from Barbara Woolfitt who was awarded 3rd place.

Lady captain, Carolyn Angus with Spring Meeting winner, Valerie Keating

Valerie Keating also won nearest the Pin in 2 on the 12th; all the other Nearest the Pin prizes were awarded by drawing cards as no-one else achieved success on their designated holes! Iona McKean took Nearest the Pin on the 17th, Anne Thorn nearest the Pin on the 7th and Kate Corbett Nearest the Pin in 2 on the 9th.

Carolyn congratulated all the winners, who took away beautiful containers planted with spring flowers as their prizes.

Carolyn also thanked Iris Coldrick, Joy Langridge and Peggy Davies wh ran the raffle, taking £380 for her chosen charity, Olive Tree Cancer Support, and Anne Anderson for once again providing the lovely floral table decorations.

