County win for Crowborough Beacon Golf Club team.

Crowborough Beacon Men lift silverware after a tight match in Sussex County Handicap Plate Final.

The Plate competition is for teams who were knocked out of the Trophy Competition in round 1 or 2.

Having lost in round 1 to Haywards Heath Crowborough were then entered in the Plate Draw. Following wins against Sweetwoods, East Brighton, Lewes & Rustington in the previous rounds meant they had reached the final to be played at Goodwood on Saturday, August 31 against Nevill Golf club.

Having faired well in this competition in previous years, winning the trophy in 2022 and losing in the semi-final in 2023 Crowborough men were all fired up and eager to get their hands on the plate.

Crowborough Beacon Handicap Plate Winners 2024.

Playing a fourball better ball format Match one saw Gavin Bentley & Nigel Fox 3 down at the turn. Not losing heart they battled on and managed to turn the match around finally ending up with a fair half point.

Andy Goodwin and Bill Boyd also secured a half point in match 2 having come from 2 down after 10 holes.

Match 3 was very close with never more than one up or down. Arriving at the 16th hole 3 up with 3 to play Dave King and Tim Holmes were guaranteed at least a half. Nevill fought back however, winning the 16th & 17th but Tim with a good putt on the 18th finally secured the win and another point for Crowborough.

Robin Gaskell and Craig Harman were 1 down after 5 in match four but battled back and raced to 5 up with 5 to play. Again Nevill came back with a flurry of birdies and the match was halved on 18th.

The team score by this time was 2½ - 1½ so the match could still be halved if Nevill won the final match. In the event of a tie the match would have to be decided by one pair from each side being nominated to play “sudden-death”.

This was not required however as the formidable pair of Ian Neal and Tim Farrell had a decisive win for Crowborough in Match 5. Despite going 1 down early on in the game the pair hit back and won several holes in succession.

They finally won their match convincingly on 14th hole and secured the winning point for Crowborough. The final result was Crowborough Beacon 3½ - Nevill Golf Club 1½.

Robin thanked Ray Smith for his support and guidance in the final. He also thanked all the other players who contributed in earlier rounds of the competition - Kevin Waylen, Max Buckle, Paul Mugridge, Julian Weatherley, Rob Tidey, Mark Patten, Sam Goddard, Thomas Bishop, Malcolm Snowling, Eric Buckle, Harry Young and Neil O'Reilly.