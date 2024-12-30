Cowdray greenkeepers selected as national awards finalists

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The greenkeeping team at a golf course in Midhurst has been selected as finalists in a prestigious national awards event.

The British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association (BIGGA), has announced the finalists of the BIGGA Awards 2025, while also revealing that a lifelong supporter of greenkeeping is set to receive the association’s Outstanding Contribution Award with Kress.

The BIGGA Awards will be presented at the BIGGA Celebration with Kress, which takes place on the opening evening of the BIGGA Turf Management Celebration (BTME). Held in Harrogate each January, BTME is Europe’s largest gathering of golf greenkeepers and provides world class education and networking opportunities for BIGGA members and those working in the sports turf and golf industries.

At the BIGGA Celebration with Kress, Bernhard and Company founder Stephen Bernhard will be presented with the Outstanding Contribution Award. With an unwavering commitment to education and professional development, Stephen has provided countless opportunities for greenkeepers to achieve new heights, not least through his support of the BIGGA Delegation to the GCSAA Conference and Trade Show and the establishment of the Bernhard Academy in 2019.

The greenkeeping team at Cowdray

Jim Croxton, BIGGA CEO, said: “Stephen Bernhard has been an inspirational character in our industry for decades and via his generous support – in particular of the BIGGA Delegation to the United States – he has made positive contributions to countless careers in greenkeeping. His enthusiasm for greenkeeping and the wider sports turf and horticultural sectors have been undimmed with the passing of time.

“He has always sought to innovate and challenge were appropriate and time spent with Stephen is always thought-provoking. I’m thrilled that we are able to recognise his outstanding commitment to our industry in this way.”

Stephen worked in his father Jeffrey Bernhard’s turf nursery and landscaping business from a young age. He formed Bernhard and Company in the 1970s and the business became a leading name in spin grinding in the 1980s with its renowned Anglemaster and Express Dual machines.

Throughout its history Bernhard and Company has built a reputation for providing a range of innovative sharpening tools alongside educational support for greenkeepers and groundspeople and in 2008 the company was awarded the Queen’s Award for Industry.

Redevelopment work at Cowdray

Also to be presented at the BIGGA Celebration with Kress are the Championship Greenkeeping Performance of the Year with Bernhard and Company and the Greenkeeping Project of the Year with Price Turfcare awards. In both cases, the innovative thinking and creativity of BIGGA members are celebrated, with nominations being received throughout 2024. BIGGA is delighted to be able to reveal the finalists of these awards below.

BIGGA Awards finalists 2025:

Championship Greenkeeping Performance of the Year with Bernhard and Company

· Burnham & Berrow Golf Club for the hosting of Final Qualifying for The 152nd Open in July.

· Morlais Castle Golf Club for hosting the Men’s Welsh Team Championship in August.

· Woburn Golf Club for hosting The G4D Open in May.

Greenkeeping Project of the Year with Price Turfcare

· Cowdray Golf Club

· Long Ashton Golf Club

· Parkstone Golf Club

Further information about the finalists can be found in the January edition of Greenkeeper International and on the BIGGA website.

The BIGGA Celebration with Kress will be hosted by Sky Sports’s Sarah Stirk and is a free, informal event that will be held in the Harrogate Convention Centre’s Royal Hall on Tuesday, January 21. All attendees to BTME are welcome to attend and more information can be found on the BIGGA website.