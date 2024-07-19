Crowborough Beacon Golf Captains celebrate their year of office

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Many members joined Captain - Andy Selfe & Lady Captain- Lynda Wallens celebrate their year in office.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sun shone for Lady Captain, Lynda Wallens on her special Prize Day held on Thursday 6th June. 12 teams of 3 took part in a fun format and with lots of prizes to play for the competition was high. Lynda and her team of helpers – Pam Johnston, Liz Avery & Yvonne Selfe welcomed everyone to the halfway house providing lots of refreshments to keep us all going. Clearly this helped Alma Turner, Ruby Woolley & Vicki Jordan who were the outright winners with an amazing score of 82 points. Helen Brown, Penny Tyrrell & Sharon Taylor were the runners up with a score of 79 points and in third place scoring 77 points were Sylvia Bilcliff, Brenda Humphrey, & Irene Toyne beating Jane Adams, Linda Brand & Linda Howlett on countback. All ladies enjoyed lunch following their games.

The mens Captain – Andy Selfe held his Captains Charity weekend over 3 days from Friday 21st – Sunday 23rd June. The weekend began with an individual stableford on the Friday which attracted 41 members. This was won by Richard Hemsley with a fine score of 41 points. Just one point behind Richard Landolt took the runners up spot with a score of 40 points and Terry Tilsley was third with 38 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weather on Saturday started off wet and cool but not deterred by this, an incredible 133 members entered the individual stableford competition. Everyone stopped at the halfway house to be greeted by The Captain Andy Selfe, Vice Captain Nigel Smith, & Lady Captain Lynda Wallens plus helpers, to enjoy some well needed refreshments and to enter the spot the golf ball competition. Fortunately the weather improved for the afternoon players and with a very impressive 44 points the outright winner was Bill Boyd. Three men tied for second place scoring 40 points, however Julian Weatherly took the runners up spot on countback from Alan Mitchell & Glen Campbell. The winner of the ladies prize went to Emma Morgan with a score of 36 points.

Lady Captains Day winners - Alma Turner & Ruby Woolley with Lady Captain - Lynda Wallens

Sunday was another busy day with two competitions taking place, the mens four ball better ball in the morning which saw 22 pairs taking part. With an incredible score of 51 points the winners were Martin Edgar and Mark Wilson. Runners up spot went to Christopher Manser and Ben Bowles with a score of 48 points and Trevor Harman & Craig Harman took third place scoring 47 points taking it on countback from Hayden Meakin & Andrew Meakin.

The weekend concluded with a mixed greensome competition in the afternoon with 28 pairs taking part. This was won by Sue Pittman and Roger Bennison with a score of 43 points taking it on countback from Jane & Peter M Adams who had to settle for runners up. Terry Kraft & Mandy Monk were third with 42 points.

Both these celebrations were so successful not just for the golf but both the auction on the Sunday of Captains weekend and the prize draw on Lady Captains day took the total money raised for the Captain's Charity, which this year is Guide Dogs for the Blind, to a fantastic £6,000.