Crowborough Beacon Golf Club August winners

August was a busy month at Crowborough Beacon Golf Club with many trophies at stake.

38 ladies played in the Kemble Trophy competition on Saturday, July 27 & Thursday, August 1. The scores were high but with an incredible 44 points Vicki Jordan was the winner. Lindsay Young was the runner up with an equally impressive 40 points and Angela Fry was in third place with 38 points just pipping Vicky Mclean on countback.

The ladies Medal Winners Cup took place on Saturday 3rd and Thursday 8th August with 33 ladies taking part. There was a tie at the top with three ladies all scoring nett 70. However, Philly Dagwell took the honours on countback with Jo Osborn and Sue Waters having to settle for second and third place respectively.

The Mixed Jubilee Cup took place on Sunday 4th August with 10 pairs taking part. The winners of this greensomes competition with a score of an amazing 43 points were Peter & Sylvia Billcliff. Just one point behind and taking the runners up spot with a score of 42 points were mother and son Georgina & Timothy Westlake and Katie Livesey and Gabriel Cloughley were in third place with 41 points.

A total of 85 men took part in the RAFA Trophy on Sunday, August 11. David Leslie was the outright winner with a score of 41 points. Just one point behind Daniel Foden scoring 40 points was the runner up with Julian Weatherley taking third place with 38 points.

Mike Theobold was victorious in the Veterans Cup which took place on Monday, August 12 with 35 men all over the age of 60 taking part. His magnificent score of nett 63 was four shots ahead of Peter Humphrey who scored nett 67. Peter just pipped Chris Redman into third place on countback.

Five juniors took part in the Harry Constable Cup on Tuesday, August 13. Jonathon Toplis was the winner with a score of 34 points. The runner-up was Max Manning scoring 32 points and George Coull was in third place with 31 points.

Some 37 ladies entered the Conan Doyle Cup on Saturday 10th and Thursday 15th August. A medal competition played off the blue tees always makes for more thought, however still playing good golf the winner with an amazing nett 67 was Penny Tyrrell.

The runners-up spot went to Linda Howlett with an equally impressive nett 68 and Alma Turner just managed third place with nett 70 on countack from Shelagh Black & Jan Gibb.

Vicky Mclean was the winner of the Ladies Clegg Bowl which took place on Saturday 17th & Thursday 22nd August. Her score of 37 points was just one point ahead of Vikki Coda and Anita Amies who both scored 36 points. Vikki however took the runners up spot with a better back nine.

A huge field of 71 men took part in the Men's Survivors Bowl on Sunday, August 25. The leading four players of this medal competition would then qualify for the semi final and final matchplay stage to be played on Monday, August 26.

Steve Watton, Tommy Pickard & new member - Austin Munn all scored nett 70 to automatically go through to the knockout stage and Simon Begg with a score of nett 71 qualified in fourth place just pipping Trevor Harman, Kevin Waylan & Ian Neal on countback.

Monday 26th saw Simon Begg beat Steve Watton and Austin Munn Beat Tommy Pickard in the semi-finals. Simon and Austin would therefore go head to head in the final. This was a thrilling and close match with Simon just managing to beat Austin 2 & 1 to become the "Survivor".

Also on Monday, August 26 the Darby & Joan mixed greensomes competition took place with just six couples taking part. Sara & Harry Young were the outright winners scoring 37 points. Paul & Shelagh Black and Steve & Sharon Taylor both scored 34 points to take second and third place respectively.

Junior Captain, Josh Proctor was the winner of the Junior Jackson Rowe Trophy which took place on Tuesday 27th August with a score of 37 points. Lawrence Patten & Max Manning both scored 31 points, however Lawrence took the runners up spot on countback.

Wednesday Rabbits, August 7:

1st Place – Roger Lyles (39 pts), 2nd Place – Harry Young (38 pts), 3rd Place – John Hughes (37 pts).

Wednesday Rabbits, August 14:

1st Place – Terry Kraft (39 pts), 2nd Place – Geoffrey Thomas (39 pts), 3rd Place – Steve Tomlin (39 pts).

Wednesday Rabbits, August 21:

1st Place – Roger Lyles (41 pts), 2nd Place – Terry Probert (41 pts), 3rd Place – Goran Lundin (40 pts).

Wednesday Rabbits, August 28:

1st Place – John Brown (38 pts), 2nd Place – Martin Cambridge (37 pts), 3rd Place – John Oversby-Powell (35 pts).