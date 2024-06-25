Cuckfield Golf Society enjoy day out at Lewes
This event was the Nick Ralph Memorial Trophy, one of our founder members who sadly passed away far too early.
Twenty two members turned out on a lovely sunny day to play this lovely course overlooking the county town of Lewes.
We found the course in fine condition which reflected in some very good scoring with Howard Duff winning the day with 37pts, close in second on countback was Tim Radmall with 36 and Steve Towler.
The longest drive was won by Stewart Tidy and nearest the pin in 3 by Robin Beer there were also prizes for Nearest the pin on all par three holes.
In the absence of Captain Steve Young, Jimmy Stakim presented the prizes with Sue Ralph.
