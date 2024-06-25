Cuckfield Golf Society enjoy day out at Lewes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cuckfield Golf Society held its latest Golf day at Lewes Golf Club last Friday (June 21) and was sponsored by the Rose and Crown Cuckield who we thank for their continued support.

This event was the Nick Ralph Memorial Trophy, one of our founder members who sadly passed away far too early.

Twenty two members turned out on a lovely sunny day to play this lovely course overlooking the county town of Lewes.

We found the course in fine condition which reflected in some very good scoring with Howard Duff winning the day with 37pts, close in second on countback was Tim Radmall with 36 and Steve Towler.

Winner Howard Duff receiving the trophy.

The longest drive was won by Stewart Tidy and nearest the pin in 3 by Robin Beer there were also prizes for Nearest the pin on all par three holes.