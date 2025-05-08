Cuckfield Golf Society hold golf day at Royal Ashdown Golf Club

Golf Day

Cuckfield Golf societies Golf day on 2/5/25 was held at the lovely Royal Ashdown Golf Club. The day was being sponsored by P&S Gallagher who we thank for their continued support.

Once again we had a bright sunny day though a bit chilly at times but the course was in fine condition though scoring was hard.

Howard Duff won the day with 34pts from Steve Gray on countback from Paul Mason both 33pts, Mark Leach won the longest drive and nearest the pin in 3 and there were also prizes for nearest the pin on all par 3s . After the Golf a lovely meal and presentation to all and a look forward to our next Golf day at Seaford Head.