Cuckfield Golf Society hold golf day at Royal Ashdown Golf Club

By Kenneth Gregory
Contributor
Published 8th May 2025, 16:12 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 16:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Golf Day

Cuckfield Golf societies Golf day on 2/5/25 was held at the lovely Royal Ashdown Golf Club. The day was being sponsored by P&S Gallagher who we thank for their continued support.

Captain Tim Radmall welcomed19 members which included Paul Harbor representing our sponsor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Once again we had a bright sunny day though a bit chilly at times but the course was in fine condition though scoring was hard.

Royal AshdownRoyal Ashdown
Royal Ashdown

Howard Duff won the day with 34pts from Steve Gray on countback from Paul Mason both 33pts, Mark Leach won the longest drive and nearest the pin in 3 and there were also prizes for nearest the pin on all par 3s . After the Golf a lovely meal and presentation to all and a look forward to our next Golf day at Seaford Head.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice