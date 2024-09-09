Cuckfield Golf Society members enjoy day out at Ifield
Cuckfield Golf Society’s latest Golf day was held at Ifield Golf Club last Friday 31st of August and was sponsored by Robin Beer and Son who we thank for their continued support.
Captain Steve Young welcomed sixteen members to this lovely course near Crawley on what turned out to be a lovely warm day after the rain earlier in the week.
The course was in very good condition, with the greens a little fast but true, which reflected in some very good scoring.
The day was won by Shaun Cox with 44pts with myself second with 41pts.
James Johnston 3rd with 40pts and a few more members with scores in the high 30s, the longest drive was won by Mark Leach and Paul Masson winning the NTP in 3. A lovely meal was had by all before Steve presented prizes to the winners.
