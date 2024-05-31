Cuckfield Golf Society report
The day was sponsored by Mairon Freight Management Ltd who we thank for their continuid support.
The weather was warm and breezy at times, but the course was in very good condition which reflected in some good scoring.
Nineteen members were playing which included one guest, but the day belonged to Mark Leach with 38 points playing off a handicap of 6 for the last time.
Next in line were Kenneth Gregory and Jimmy Stakim both with 36.
Mark also won the longest drive and Adam Sandieson nearest the pin in 3.
There were also nearest the pin prizes won on five of the par 3 holes.
A lovely meal and presentation of prizes followed and a big thank you went to Cranleigh for a good day – and we look forward to our June golf day at Lewes Golf Club.