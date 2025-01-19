Delayed New Year worth the wait for Harpal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New Year's Day came 18 days late at Mannings Heath as members finally contested the Goodfellowship Cup.

Severe wind and rain on January 1 meant the club's traditional curtain raiser had to be postponed, but the weather gods relented for the re-arranged event and only a single stableford point could separate the three leaders.

Harpal Burji is the man who will now see his name on the clubhouse honours board thanks to an excellent 41 points.

Playing off 14 he carded eight pars and a birdie with points on every hole. Chris Atkinson, just behind with 40, was left ruing two 'snowmen' (eights) in an otherwise impeccable display but still returned a strong inward half off 22 to pip Paul Treanor on countback.

The day's two other trophies were both won with 33 points. Megan Little claimed the Brown Jug as best lady and George Goodenough-bayly took the Trevor Watts Cup as top junior.