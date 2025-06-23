Early birds beat the heat at Heath

Half a dozen Mannings Heath ladies found the perfect way to beat the heatwave as they celebrated the summer solstice with a 5.30am tee off for their traditional Early Bird Trophy.

And any sleep deficit certainly proved no bar to good scoring with Julia Hoskins carding a brilliant 43 points, veteran Rosemary Martin signing for 39 and Marion Gibson beating Andrea Davies to third place on countback with 38.

Temperatures soared even higher for Saturday's Centenary Trophy Medal but eleven-handicap Peter Wilson kept his cool with a steady nett 71 to win. A closing birdie saw Neil Eldridge just pip Aaron Peacock for the runner-up berth on countback with nett 72, Peacock's own round featuring five birdies.

Sunday's stableford proved a good day for the Cloy family with dad Colin, off 22, carding an impressive 42 points for top spot and five handicap son Elliot in second place with 39. Colin's round saw him finihing with six straight pars while Elliot's included five birdies. Dhiren Sudra was third with 37.

Earlier, the ladies' Ewen Me Jug was won by Mary Grange and Sybille Shababi whose better-ball 42 points put them just a single point clear of Marion Gibson and Julie Law and two ahead of Lynne Jones and Julia Hoskins.

Ladies were also to the fore in the midweek nine hole competition on Kingfisher where a bumper turnout saw Andrea Davies out in front with 22 points followed by Janet Rees and Luke Thorburn both on 20.

Davies was also Heath's lone winner in the ladies' final Martlets match where they lost 3½ – 1½ at Dale Hill. Mid Sussex finished group leaders with four victories out of six but although Heath won the same number of games, 14½, their overall record was 2-4.

In the seniors' George Richardson Cup 17-handicap Derk Hendry blobbed the first but was a model of consistency thereafter with five pars and the rest bogeys. Nigel Manvell took second place on countback from Simon Douglas with 36 points and two thirds of the field posted cards of 30 points or better.